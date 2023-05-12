A Dormaa-Ahenkro Circuit Court has convicted and sentenced two persons to seven years each with hard labour for conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing a Bajaj tricycle valued at GH₵35,000.00.

Both convicts, Blessing Yeboah, aged 19, a driver’s mate and Isaac Ofosu, 25 years, a mason apprentice pleaded guilty to the two charges with explanation, but the Court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako convicted them on their own plea.

The prosecuting officer, Police Inspector (P/Insp.) Emmanuel Asare told the Court the complainant, a tricycle rider resided at Koraso, a village near Dormaa-Ahenkro while Yeboah, first accused lived at Dormaa-Ahenkro and Ofosu, the second accused also resided at Amangoase in Berekum.

Police Insp. Asare said at about 5:00 on Thursday, May 4, 2023, the complainant detected his green Bajaj tricycle with registration number M-22-BA-109 was missing, and therefore reported the matter to the Police at Dormaa-Ahenkro and an extract was given to him to make an announcement to that effect on radio stations.

He said later, the Dormaa-Ahenkro Police received information from Wamfie Police that they had intercepted a Bajaj tricycle with the above-mentioned registration number and also arrested the convicts who were on board.

P/Insp. Asare stated that the Police accompanied by the complainant went to the place, saying the latter identified the tricycle as his and convicts were therefore re-arrested and detained for investigation.

He explained that the investigation revealed the convicts refused to stop at the Wamfie Police checkpoint and when the Police chased them, and escaped into a nearby bush, leaving behind the tricycle but were eventually apprehended.

P/Insp. Asare said during interrogations, the convicts admitted the offences and were accordingly charged and brought before the Court.