A video of a house at New Bortianor in Accra where tenants enter the compound with the help of a ladder has emerged on social media.

This development is as a result of gullies created in front of the house by rainwater which has also washed off portions of the road.

A huge portion of the house has also been eroded with the property now hanging on a steep slope, posing a death trap.

The video shared by a Twitter user captured two ladders which on a daily basis help tenants to move in and out of the house.

The video has sparked a debate on social media, with some people describing the situation as dangerous.

The identity of the property owner is, however, not known.

The video has captured the attention of social media users with many blaming the owner for building on a waterway.

Watch the video below:

