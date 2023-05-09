Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, says the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, cannot stop him from voting in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries of the party.

According to the founder of Atta Mills Institute: “6th of May technically we were supposed to be voting a week from today to elect flagbearer and our parliamentarians. I will vote in my capacity as a former national officer and a former appointee. I have a new voter’s ID card and let Asiedu Nketia come and remove my vote from the ballot box.”

He said this when he spoke to journalists at the sidelines of the 10th Eastern Presbytery Synod 2023 at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana Amenuveve Congregation held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

The NDC former deputy General Secretary said the party Chairman has failed to produce any evidence that he has been sacked and that he is still a bonafide member of the party, hence he will take part in the upcoming primaries scheduled to take place on May 13, 2023.

He explained that “Secondary on that score I am supporting Dr Kwabena Duffuor in the Presidential primaries. I am not supporting John Mahama and that is one of the reasons why they said they have sacked me from the party because I have said I won’t support John Mahama, I am not a slave to John Mahama and I refuse to be a slave to him.”

Mr Anyidoho emphasised that Dr Duffuor’s competency in managing the economy far outweighs that of former President John Dramani Mahama.

“Dr Duffuor was the Finance Minister under John Evans Atta Mills so he worked with President Mills. I worked with him and I know what Dr Duffuor stands for in terms of building the economy that President Mills built.

He said: “32, 34 months single digit inflation, the introduction of the single spine, clearing of the arrears, Infrastructure expansion, three public Universities in three and half years, health facilities all over, I believe that Dr. Duffuor has the potential by training, by competence, by experience both in public and private life.”

The Founder of Atta Mills Institute further urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to take a keen interest in the letter which was written by Dr Duffuor’s campaign team concerning a fraudulent register for the upcoming primaries.

According to him, if the concerns raised by the Dr Duffuor campaign team are not immediately addressed before Saturday, May 13, it will have dire consequences and discredit the EC Chairperson as a bad person or a fraudster.

He said though it is the NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is perpetrating the ‘fraudulent’ register, he will turn around to blame the EC when the issue comes up and it is exposed.

Mr Anyidoho threatened that if the concerns raised are not ironed out before next week, he will proceed to the court and put an injunction on the election.