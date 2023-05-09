Kumawood’s popular comedian and actor, Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, recently shared a video of himself and his buddies indulging in a mouthwatering fufu meal.

The clip was posted on his official YouTube Channel and a snippet was also shared on his Instagram page.

In the video, Dr Likee and his shirtless friends can be seen eagerly approaching a local eatery, where they ordered a large pot of fufu loaded with meat and soup.

With great excitement, they received their meals from the chefs and showed off their muscles while making their way back to their seats.

The group, consisting of Shifo, Confion Naamuney, Asoka, Sobolo, and Awurama, then proceeded to happily devour the delicious meal from the local earthenware bowl, leaving nothing behind.

