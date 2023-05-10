For years, there has been an ongoing debate about whether the popular Kumawood actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo, is a child or a grown-up man due to his diminutive appearance and mature demeanor.

However, the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy has finally revealed his true age, putting an end to the speculation.

During an interview in Spain after Real Madrid’s draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the 2022/2023 Champions League semi-final, Yaw Dabo spoke emotionally about Madrid’s chances of qualifying against City.

The journalist interviewing him was taken aback by his confidence and knowledge and couldn’t help but inquire about his age.

To everyone’s surprise, Samuel Yaw Dabo revealed that he is currently 24 years old.

This revelation has caused a frenzy online, with many netizens reacting to the news.

ALSO READ: