Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo visited the Black Stars camp in Kumasi on Thursday, March 24, 2023.

He met with some of the players and recorded a video of them encouraging others to support his soccer academy.

Prior to the match, he met with Black Stars captain Dede Ayew who urged others to support the Kumawood actor’s dream of being a successful club owner.

He said:

“Hi, this is Dede Ayew. Keep supporting Dabo Academy.”

After he finished his statement, Yaw Dabo told his fans that since the current Black Stars Captain has endorsed his soccer academy, others should follow suit.

However, when it got to Inaki Williams’ turn to send a message to others, he struggled to mention the name of Dabo’s football club.

His fellow footballer, Gideon Mensah tried to save him as he popped up in the video.

The video got many people laughing hard as they flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.