Black Stars skipper, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew, has explained his reasons for joining Qatari league and cup champions Al Sadd.

According to the former Swansea and Marseille talisman, he is joining Al Sadd to continue his father’s legacy and to win trophies.

It would be recalled that Andre’s father (Abedi Ayew Pele) at the beginning of his career as a professional footballer played for Al Sadd for one year between 1982-1983 after joining them from Real Tamale United in Ghana.

Making a cameo in a video to announce Andre’s signing of a two-year contract with an option for an additional year, Abedi Pele recounted his stint with Al Sadd 39 years ago before his son took up the narrative.

“I am Andre, and I am now at Al Sadd to continue my father’s legacy and win more trophies,” Andre also stated in the video.

