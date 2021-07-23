The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed that one more life has been lost in the fight against the coronavirus.

As of July 19, 2021, the total number of deaths reported stood at 819.

The Service in its latest update also revealed that Ghana’s active cases have reduced although the figure recorded remains high.

A total of 3,560 active cases have been recorded in 15 out of 16 regions. The Upper West is the only region without an active case.

A total of 26 out of these cases are said to be severe with 15 others in critical condition.

Data from the Kotoka International Airport also revealed that 1,895 out of 2,062 returnees who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 100,250. Out of this figure, 95,871 persons have recovered and have been discharged from various health facilities.

On July 18, the Ghana Health Service reported 818 deaths with a total of 3,618 actives cases being recorded. Some 240 new cases were also recorded.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Region remains the largest hotspot for Covid-19 infection. The region alone accounted for 1,860 active cases as of July 19.