Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andrea Ayew, has revealed he wasn’t fully well ahead of the opening match against Morocco on Monday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 32-year-old said he hasn’t been well for a few days but wanted to be on the pitch to help the team.

The Former Swansea City forward lasted the whole period even though he sustained a head injury in the game.

” I have been sick for a few days but I thank God I was able to be on the pitch today with the boys,” he said.

” I wanted to play even though I knew I was not fully ready,” he added.

Ghana failed to impress in their first outing as they were beaten by the Atlas Lions of Morocco with a 1-0 scoreline courtesy of an 83rd-minute striker from Sofiane Boufal to give the Atlas Lions all three points.

Admitting the poor results on Monday, Ayew is also confident that the team can still qualify past the group stages of the competition.

“It is a disappointing way to lose a game and concede a goal in the last five minutes but it is the first game. We need to look at our mistakes and do much more,” he stressed.

“We have two matches left and I am confident that we will qualify from the group. We believe in ourselves and we believe in what we can do.” he said after the game.

Ghana will take on Gabon on Friday, January 14 at 7:00pm before facing the Comoros in the last game of the Group stage.