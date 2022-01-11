Pastor James Mugo, the General Overseer of Wings of Blessings Africa Church, has reportedly landed in the hospital after he was allegedly beaten up by members of his church.

According to reports, trouble started on New Year’s eve service when Mugo, a Kenyan cleric, allegedly demanded ksh.4200 (approximately GHS 230) from every member of the church to offer prayers to God for them to unlock the new year’s blessings.

The clergyman purportedly threatened that failure to pay the money will mean the members would be cursed not to receive the 2022 blessings.

Angered by the demands of the cleric, there was trading of words that reportedly led the angry members to attack the pastor.

The attack has currently landed Pastor Mugo, in a hospital in Embu, a municipality in Kenya, after he sustained serious injuries.

In other news, a live-streamed video of a Pastor seen carrying out a bizarre crossover ritual for his church members recently surfaced on social media.

In the viral video, the yet-to-be-identified pastor was seen asking his church members to hurry up and come for the “holy bath”.

The church members were captured tying towels while being rubbed with olive oil by the pastor and his ministers after the bath.

Speaking about the service, the pastor claimed that he got the directive from above and knows it might cause controversy even though he has no option other than to obey the spirit.

