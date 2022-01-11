Former Kotoko midfielder and retired footballer, Jordan Opoku, has opened up on how gospel musician Cecilia Marfo saved his life through prayers.

Jordan, while speaking in an interview with SVTV said he was down with an illness that affected his cognitive thinking, for which he was introduced to Cecilia for help.

He said after fervent prayers from the singer, he was diagnosed of being under spiritual attack although it was not confirmed if the attack was related to his career.

He said it had to take him three days under Cecilia’s care where she was fasting and praying, as well as preparing herbal concoctions for him to regain sanity and strength.

“After using the herbs, I started feeling okay. She applied some herbal medicines on me and gave me some bitter concoctions to drink”.

According to Jordan, he is currently perfectly well, adding that all credit belongs to Cecila Marfo.

In appreciation of her efforts, the retired footballer said he took time to lead praises and worship sessions in her church. H

He described her as his godmother.

When asked how he feels about Cecilia’s ‘Washawasay’ fame, Jordan said it [the fame] is long overdue and he is glad Ghanaians have now caught up with her spirituality.