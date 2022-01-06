A Nigerian prophetess chased the Holy Spirit out of her church when she paused preaching to deliver a hot twerk.

Popularly known as Mummy G O, the controversial prophetess was captured in the viral video jamming to a Reggae track to the admiration of her congregation.

When the rhythm of the song hit her, she went in animal position – standing on both hand and knees – and shook her backside vigorously to the beat.

All eyes were on her as she twerked for some seconds.

Jubilation took over the auditorium from congregation who had just witnessed the real self of their prophetess, but the reaction of Mummy G O’s colleagues was that of disapproval.

Netizens have reacted, calling Mummy G O out for her double standards since she is known for always identifying category of persons who won’t make Heaven.

Mummy G O had once held a sermon, preaching that people with big foreheads, those who use lipsticks and perfumes, as well as ladies who wear trousers have been exempted from the Heavenly race.

Per her preaching, the journey of Heaven would be a battle for many, while others have been disqualified from birth.

Watch video of the twerk below: