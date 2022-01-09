Controversial preacher, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, a.k.a Mummy G.O, has shared an interesting tale on the turnout of events on her wedding night.

The preacher, who has been in the news multiple times over her questionable preaching and claims about Christianity, has once again dropped a groundbreaking narration.

She revealed that she and her husband discovered that she had become a virgin once again, and she believes it was restored after dedicating her life to Christ.

Evangelist Funmilayo stated that after their wedding, her husband, who was once her boyfriend, was shocked with the discovery on their wedding night despite sharing bedroom experience before then.

According to her , it took her husband over 30 minutes to penetrate, and till date they have a hard time when they want to have a romp.

Mummy G O preached that all it takes to be a virgin again is to redirect one’s path to Christ and all other things shall become new again.

“I prayed for it and he answered me and I am not joking he can do it for you again,” she preached.

