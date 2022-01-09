Reactions have trailed a viral video wherein a bride prevented her bridesmaid from twerking aggressively at her wedding reception.

In the video, the obviously overzealous bridesmaid was grinding a young man purported to be one of the groomsmen to the amazement of guests.

However, the bride, who was uncomfortable with the wild dance, rushed to intervene and dragged the lady off her ‘prey’.

Her disapproval did not deter the bridesmaid from going back into action with the young man who was enjoying the erotic dance.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video; whereas others have opined it is just to spice up the wedding, majority of netizens believe it is an overstep of boundary.

