Gospel musician, Empress Gifty has cautioned brides to be wary of persons they choose as bridesmaids.

According to her, most of bridesmaids are “wickedly envious of what you have”.

This post by the gospel musician has stirred controversy on social media.

Many wondered whether her post is out of experience after she shared a photo of her bridesmaids at her wedding in December 2018.

Empress Gifty wrote: #ifyouknowyouknow.

Below is her post