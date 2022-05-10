Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu says he is expecting his team to finish well in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season despite their poor start.

The Phobians who are the defending champions have been uninspiring in the ongoing season.

The Rainbow club have been inconsistent results in both home and away games in the ongoing campaign.

As a result, Hearts of Oak can only aim for a top-four finish this season due to the point gap between them and league leaders Asante Kotoko.

According to coach Samuel Boadu, his team did not start the season well but is aiming to finish.

“It is quite unfortunate we didn’t start the season well. Getting to the end we are hoping things will get better. We are playing match after match and preparing towards the next game. At the end of the season we will be in a better position” he told StarTimes.

Hearts of Oak are currently occupying third position on the league table with 44 points after their 1-1 all draw against Bechem United in the matchday 28 games.

Hearts of Oak will host Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 29 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.