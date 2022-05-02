World-famous betting brand 1xBet is expanding its presence in Africa.

This time the renowned bookmaker has signed a title sponsorship agreement with Legon Cities FC. The duration of the contract is until 2023.

“The start of cooperation with Legon Cities FC is a landmark event for 1xBet, as this is our first sponsorship agreement with a soccer club from Africa. And we are not going to stop here.

Soccer is the most popular sport in Ghana. We are well aware of how important the national championship is for the citizens of this beautiful country. A mere 10 years after being founded, Legon Cities won the title – a phenomenal result. The number of fans of the club is growing daily and is already in the tens of thousands not only in Ghana but also in other parts of Africa.

This cooperation will make even more fans aware of 1xBet and the high standard of betting we adhere to. For our part, our company will make every effort to help the club in achieving new heights, “- summed up the representative of 1xBet.

Many activities will be coming up, which 1xBet organises together with the newly founded club-partner: promotions, contests and much more. By participating in them, Legon Cities FC fans and other soccer fans will be able to get more thrills from their beloved sport.

About 1xBet

1xBet is an international betting company founded in 2007. Clients of the brand can bet on thousands of events in more than 60 sports. In addition, the company’s site and applications are available in over 60 languages.

The brand’s portfolio of partnerships includes FC Barcelona, FC Lyon, Italian Serie A, CAN, plus other well-known sports clubs and organisations. The company has been regularly nominated and won prestigious accolades, including awards from IGA, SBC, GGA, EGR Nordics Awards and others.