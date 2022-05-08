The matchday 28 games of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

The games kicked off on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium with Accra Great Olympics hosting Berekum Chelsea.

The Wonder Club stunned the Blues 2-0 at their home grounds to keep their hope for the top four alive.

On Saturday, Bechem United hosted reigning champions, Hearts of Oak at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The Haunters maintained their perfect home run despite drawing 1-1 against the Phobians.

In the Sunday games, Dreams FC were held at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu by Real Tamale United [RTU] to a 2-2 draw. The Still Believe lads are now without a win after three games under new coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu.

At the Ohene Ameyaw Park, Techiman Eleven Wonders defeated Karela United 2-1.

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated struggling King Faisal 2-1 at the DUN’s Park.

In the Western derby, Medeama SC at the Akoon welcomed AshantiGold SC. The Yellow and Mauve stunned the Miners 2-0 to tighten their top four ambition.

At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, league leaders Asante Kotoko hosted Aduana Stars and after entertaining 90 minutes of action, the much-anticipated game ended 1-1 with Franck Etouga Mbella scoring a thunderbolt.

At the Ndoum Sports Complex, Elmina Sharks were held by WAFA.

Accra Lions will host Legon Cities on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final game of the week.

Despite the draw, Asante Kotoko sit of the league log with 56 points with Bechem United, Medeama SC, and Hearts of Oak completing the top four.

King Faisal, WAFA and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone with 31, 27, and 21 points respectively.

Full Time Results Below: