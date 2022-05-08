It was a sight to behold when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutus II lead a procession chiefs in Memphis in the United States of America (USA).

Chiefs and queen mothers who owe allegiance to the Golden Stool were excited to be part of event. Adorned in rich kente and gold ornaments, they walked through Beale Street to the admiration to many.

This is part of the activities of the 44th edition of the annual Memphis In May International Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

The festival is designed to break down barriers and promote greater understanding and strengthen ties between the City of Memphis and the Mid-Southern US and Ghana.

Otumfuo adorned in splendid gold ornaments sat in state and received homage from dignitaries.

To climax the 5-day event, Otumfuo will also visit the headquarters of Fedex, and the largest producer of robotic medicine, Medtronic, and meet celebrated musicians and religious leaders such as Al Green, after which he will attend a church service at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Below are some photos from the event shared on the Kingdom of Asante Facebook page.

The visit is also offer the King the opportunity to woo investors to Ghana apart from displaying the rich Ashanti culture.