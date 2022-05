Players and the technical team of Tamale City have been attacked following their 1-1 draw against Nsuatreman on Sunday, May 8 2022 in the Ghana Division One League.

Tamale City were attacked by Baffour Awuah and Nsuatreman supporters after the game.

The reason for the attack is unknown.

They destroyed the bus and injured the players and technical team of the away team Tamale City.

Video below: