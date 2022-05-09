Songstress and actress, Shatta Michy has said her pregnancy photoshoot was just a prank.

According to her, she just wanted to go viral on social media to mark her 28th birthday.

Michy got fans talking when she was spotted with a baby bump in her birthday photoshoot.

Many were confused, especially since the actress’ post over the past few weeks showed no sign of pregnancy.

Days after her birthday, Michy has come to set the records straight.

She shared a video detailing how she managed to create the pregnancy look with a prosthesis belly.

Watch video below: