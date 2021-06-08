Songstress Becca has rubbished rumours that there is trouble in paradise as she serves couple goals with her husband.

Becca was enjoying a boat ride with Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni while they were being stimulated with some good music.

As the rhythm of Laidopoe’s Feeling entered her soul, Becca dragged her husband of almost three years to her side before serving him with her backside.

The grind charged Mr Sanni and he held her thightly at her waist.

Becca posted the memorable outing on her online platforms to praise her husband for making her feel loved.

“The way you make me feel babe… Only God can bless you for me,” she captioned the video.

Fans of the couple have flooded their comment section with lovely reactions.

Video below: