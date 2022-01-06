Investment advisor with Ecobank Development Corporation (EDC) Investment Limited, Victor Tandoh shared some interesting perspectives on how people can manage their finances on Adom FM’s ‘Reboot Your Life’ series.

On Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, he enumerated six workable ways to make it very easy for people to save.

These include:

Setting investment objectives Checking your spending habits Automating your savings by opening a bank account Setting up an emergency fund Paying off your debts Avoiding overspending Scheduling regular progress report

