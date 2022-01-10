Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended goodwill wishes to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the team’s opening game against Morocco later this afternoon and in subsequent matches.”

The 2020 Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress in a Facebook post highlighted the importance of the sports, adding that the senior national team has unwavering support at home.

“Football unites people, and we are all happy to rally behind the Black Stars to play well and annex our 5th African Cup Trophy after many years,” he wrote on Monday.

Ghana will go into the tournament looking to end a 40-year wait for an AFCON trophy.

The Black Stars last won the trophy in 1982, where they beat host nation, Libya, on penalties.

Since then, the West African side has managed three final appearances, falling short on each occasion – the recent 2015 loss to Ivory Coast on penalty shootout.