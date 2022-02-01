Ghana International, Andre Dede Ayew, has scored his 10th goal for Al Sadd SC in 6-0 victory to help his side comfortably cruise over Al-Wakrah.

He became the fastest substitute to record a goal in the Qatari league after replacing Algeria’s forward, Baghdad Bounedjah 66 minutes into the game.

The 32-year-old returned to his Qatari-based club after Ghana’s disappointing exit from the ongoing 2021 Africa Continental tournament and later featured in Monday’s game.

“Dede Ayew scored just 15 seconds after he was introduced into the game for Al Sadd,” Sports Jornalists, Yaw Ampofo tweeted.

“Great performance from the team. We keep going,” he wrote on Twitter after the game.

