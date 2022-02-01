Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says he is not surprised by the latest details on the death of former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, J.B Danquah-Adu.



This, according to him, is because the case would have died naturally.



However, he sometimes pats his own shoulders for his personal contribution in bringing it this far.



“The system has become one that certain circumstances sometimes cause you to throw your hands up in despair.



“Because how is it possible for a whole Member of Parliament and a financier of the NPP to die and we all fold our hands?” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.



His comment comes on the back of a revelation that the post mortem examination on the late lawmaker has been stolen.



The Pathologist, who led the post-mortem examination on the remains, Dr Lawrence Edusei, on Monday disclosed this when he appeared before the court.



Testifying for the Prosecution in the Criminal Court 5 division of the High Court, Dr Edusei said he was away at a conference in Germany when burglars broke into his house and made away with the report of the examination.



Under cross-examination by lawyer Yaw Danquah, he said multiple stabs on the body and neck of the body of the deceased led the team to conclude on the cause of death as exsanguination.

He explained the examination was done in 2016, and he had to type the report on his personal computer but finalised the report in February 2018.



The lawmaker was killed on February 9, 2016, at age 50, at his Shiashie Legon Home.



Six years on, the Prosecution has presented five witnesses.

