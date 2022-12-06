Ghana might have dodged a misfortune – Social media users appear to have made a u- turn on Dede Ayew’s missed penalty after Brazil sent South Korea packing after half an hour into the one-sixteenth game at the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

On the brink of half time, Brazil had banged in four goals, as fans on Twitter believed Black Stars, who would have been playing Brazil would had received the same fate or even worse.

Brazil delivered an ominous message to their World Cup rivals with a dazzling display of attacking brilliance to dismantle South Korea and set up a quarter-final against Croatia.

Shockingly, they were grateful that the team was out of the tournament as the country escaped an alarming misfortune.

Following Ghana’s early exit from the tournament, Black Stars skipper was heavily criticized after missing from the spot. Many blamed him for Ghana’s defeat as the team concedes two goals in six minutes on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

South Koreans who ceded the second spot in Group H faced a very difficult opponent and eventually lost 4-1 in favour of the Seleçãos of Brazil.

Check out some reactions:

Thank you Dede Ayew! pic.twitter.com/KKNhmvVPXB — DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) December 5, 2022

Dede really saved us .. God bless Dede — Angry bird (@teddy_Dwyane) December 5, 2022

I think we have to say thank you to Dede Ayew cos Eii 😂😂 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) December 5, 2022

Dede Ayew you do all 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — ÖWÛRA♠️ (@BoakyeFrederico) December 5, 2022

Build a statue for Dede Ayew — Noel (@NoelDarkwah) December 5, 2022

This is how Ghanaians would have been crying if we had qualified 😂😂😂😂. Big ups to Dede Ayew🤝 pic.twitter.com/5XCXzDxK21 — Ayeduase Mr.Bean (@noblejosephnr) December 5, 2022

..a blow inevitably yours earlier encountered extricates you from further torrential hostilities…

Dede Ayew is a visionary. — kutamu, regardless (@theJKntim) December 5, 2022

And we wanted Gh to qualify 😂😂😂



Anka by now Baba Rhaman is getting cursed😂💔 — Stephanie Frimpong (@stephanyephuwa) December 5, 2022

Dede Ayew appreciating post for saving us from Brazil. pic.twitter.com/avuQTQp9w4 — Presdoo🇬🇭 (@Korsogyimi) December 5, 2022

Kudus and Bukari almost put Ghana 🇬🇭 in a big trouble that will take 500 year to settle 😂😂😂 — Rich Rich 👍 (@Richrich233) December 5, 2022

God bless you Andre Dede Ayew, early morning disgrace is better than late night disgrace.

Anopa animguasie y3 sen anadwo animguasie — The lord's Prayer (@The10commndmnt) December 5, 2022

Ɔsagyefo Dede Ayew



W'asei penalty de agye Ghana ɛfiri Brazil foɔ nsɛm — Dr_Bryan (@PrinceBryan_Opk) December 5, 2022

Now de3, Dede Ayew saved us🤣

Ghanaians paa what do you want??

😂😂😂 — ANITA🍓 (@Anita__Akuffo) December 5, 2022

He saved our tears and BP from rising this evening 😂😂😂😭😭 — Deya (@Twumwaa_12) December 5, 2022