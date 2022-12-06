Ghana might have dodged a misfortune – Social media users appear to have made a u- turn on Dede Ayew’s missed penalty after Brazil sent South Korea packing after half an hour into the one-sixteenth game at the ongoing 2022 World Cup.
On the brink of half time, Brazil had banged in four goals, as fans on Twitter believed Black Stars, who would have been playing Brazil would had received the same fate or even worse.
Shockingly, they were grateful that the team was out of the tournament as the country escaped an alarming misfortune.
Following Ghana’s early exit from the tournament, Black Stars skipper was heavily criticized after missing from the spot. Many blamed him for Ghana’s defeat as the team concedes two goals in six minutes on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.
South Koreans who ceded the second spot in Group H faced a very difficult opponent and eventually lost 4-1 in favour of the Seleçãos of Brazil.
Check out some reactions: