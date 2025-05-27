Brazil ‘best team in the world’ – new boss Ancelotti

New Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said he is “honoured and proud to lead the best team in the world” and targeted winning the 2026 World Cup.

The 65-year-old was unveiled as Brazil boss in a news conference at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters.

The Italian joins the Selecao having been Real Madrid manager for the past four years. He has won the Champions League on three occasions and the La Liga title twice over two spells in charge.

Ancelotti also guided AC Milan to become European champions twice, won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea as well as the French and German domestic titles with Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich respectively.

“I have a big job ahead of me,” he said. “I’m delighted, the challenge is great. I’ve always had a special connection with this team. We’re going to work to make Brazil champions again.

“I’m honoured and proud to lead the best team in the world.”

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, with the most recent triumph in 2002, and Ancelotti’s first games with them are two South American World Cup qualifiers.

They play against Ecuador away on 5 June before a home game against Paraguay in Sao Paulo five days later.

Ancelotti, who was welcomed by former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, has replaced Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March following a 4–1 defeat by Argentina, a humiliating loss that was the latest in a series of poor results.

Brazil are fourth in South American World Cup qualifying with four matches to go, with the top six teams earning direct qualification to the competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The team’s struggles began more than two years ago when they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals. They have since lost five of their past 14 games, conceding 16 goals.