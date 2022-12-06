Principal Revenue Officer for Customs Operations of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mrs Esther Kwakyewaa Amekudzi, has disclosed that the emergence of digitalisation at the sector has enhanced smooth operations at the port.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Mrs Amekudzi said the new e- custom system, Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) has aided efficient clearance procedure of goods at various ports across the country.

However, she noted that many workers and clients aren’t familiar with the new system, hence, finding it difficult which sometimes causes delay in clearance.

“We’ve made improvement by enhancing our operations by use of technology, so if you compare the various systems, right now we’re doing better than we used to,” she told Joy FM.

“So user familiarity is one of the key issues. It’s a new system, we have trained stakeholders but depending on what these stakeholders have made of the trainings they have received. It could be one of the reasons. If you employ the services of a house agent who is not on top of the job, it could lead to that. If you submit documents to customs and it is wrong, it could also lead to delay in the clearance procedure.”

She added that without any delays the clearance procedure takes up to 0 to 72 hours.

“Currently, I will say that with ICUMS, people are clearing their consignment within hours. Because as to whether you will be able to take your consignment on time depends on how you also manage the system.”

ICUMS is an online management system introduced in June 2020 as a new port clearing system that processes documents and payments.