At least, four Senior High Schools in the Ashanti region, have recorded over 100 Covid-19 active cases between them as the upsurge in cases continue.

Almost all Districts, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies in the region have recorded cases, thus contributing to the current 840 active cases with 260 deaths.

The increasing spate of Covid-19 positive cases has left health authorities distressed, especially by the outbreak of the disease in Senior High Schools.

“So far, we’ve had outbreaks in 4 Senior High Schools in Ashanti. But if the outbreak is in a congregate setting, then, it makes it more serious in the sense that all of them are together,” Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang revealed to JoyNews.

“Even if one person is infected, it is likely that, it may spread to the whole school,” he added.

So far, the Ashanti region has recorded the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants. The Delta variant is noted for its rapid spread.

“What is worrying is that we are having most of the outbreaks in Kumasi Metro and also secondary schools in the region and it’s a cause for worry,” Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang said.

He called for strict enforcement of safety protocols in schools among students and teachers to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Dr. Tinkorang also mentioned blatant disregard for Covid-19 safety protocols, especially at funerals and public places as sources of spread of the virus. He noted that such attitudes do not only erode the gains made in the fight against Covid-19, but makes a third wave very likely in the region.

“One thing that is worrying is the way we organize the funerals in Ashanti. If you go round the whole region, you realize that the community has totally disregarded all the protocols and the guidelines that we’ve given. That’s the area we need to focus,” he said.

The Regional Health Director wants funerals to be supervised by health authorities and the Police henceforth.

The suggestion comes as the Ghana Health Service draws up modalities on how funerals should be organized in the midst of the pandemic.

Whilst blaming public apathy, Dr. Tinkorang said continued disregard for Covid-19 safety protocols, especially at funerals, can lead to what he described as super spreaders.

“One thing we shouldn’t forget is that funerals are still banned in this country. We have decided that any funeral should be supervised by Police and then health authorities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tinkorang wants all hands-on deck, to reintroduce interventions to prevent a third wave in the region.