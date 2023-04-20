Kumawood actor Samuel Dabo was a surprise guest of talented footballer Mohammed Kudus at his Amsterdam apartment.

Dabo, who is on a business tour for his soccer academy, has met with multiple footballers and coaches, and Kudus is the latest addition to his resume.

In a video currently in circulation, Dabo was treated to a jolly ride inside Kudus’ luxury car where they cracked a few jokes.

Dabo poked fun at Kudus for being the centre of attraction for most Ghanaian ladies following his sterling performance during the World Cup.

Dabo shared snippet of their joyous meeting on social media and the video has garnered almost 1,000 views.

“Champion player @kudus_mohammed . I appreciate you Bro. Keep working hard,” he captioned to which Kudus replied, “blessings”.

Watch video below: