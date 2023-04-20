Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has endorsed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)’s revenue mobilisation exercise to retrieve every pesewa owed them.

Napo, as he is popularly known who doubles as Manhyia South Member of Parliament pledged his support for the exercise when he joined the exercise on Wednesday.

The minister joined ECG’s revenue protection task force to two companies that owed the company various sums of money.

They first visited Boston Investment where they were able to retrieve GHS1.8 million out of the huge debts owed and subsequently visited Coca-Cola.

The Minister said the situation was worrying as it affects the operations of ECG.

“As a country, we cannot continue to countenance the attitude of non-payment of bills, among other illegalities and expect optimal service delivery.

“The financial capacity of the generator, transmitter and distributor is very much anchored on prompt payment of bills, especially as we work to clamp down on all forms of losses and intra-sector debts.

“These three segments of the power value chain are symbiotically dependent on each other and therefore we must work together to clamp down on all forms of losses,” he lamented.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh cautioned debtors have no excuse not to pay their bills.

“When you need fuel, you cannot but pay to get it, why can’t you do the same for the electricity you consume,” he queried.

Although the month-long exercise ends on Wednesday, April 20, 2023, the ECG taskforce will continue to embark on the operations to retrieve all debts.