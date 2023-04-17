The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has called on institutions that owe the power company to settle their debts.

He emphasised that, the ECG is in the final week of collecting debts and will not be lenient with debtors who fail to pay.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program on Monday, Mr Mahama urged debtors to continue paying their bills, even if they don’t receive monthly bills.

He stated that, failure to pay will result in disconnection of electricity supply.

The ECG has been carrying out a debt recovery exercise since Monday, March 20, and has so far retrieved 2.5 billion cedis out of the 5.7 billion cedis debt owed by customers.

The exercise is aimed at retrieving debts owed to the company and checking for illegal connections.

An elated Mahama said the debt recovery exercise has increased their revenue to enable them pay workers.

He also revealed that, the next phase of the exercise will focus solely on illegal connections.

Mr. Mahama urged those engaged in illegal connections to do the needful before they are caught.