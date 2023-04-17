Fans were left stunned by the latest photos of Menaye Donkor, the wife of footballer Sulley Muntari, who is also a well-known businesswoman and CEO of Miss Universe Ghana.

Menaye, who is 42-years-old, has become a celebrity in her own right due to her impeccable sense of style which makes her look classy and elegant.

Whether she is attending a high-profile event or simply going about her daily business, Menaye never fails to impress with her fashion sense.

She knows exactly how to dress to accentuate her figure and always looks stunning in her outfits. Her photoshoots are always creative and eye-catching, and she has become a sought-after model for many fashion brands.

Recently, Menaye was photographed wearing a beautiful traditional wedding dress in a striking purple kente combo outfit.

The dress was adorned with intricate beading on the top and was perfectly contoured to fit her figure.

She paired the outfit with a sleek ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup, which only added to her stunning appearance.

Overall, Menaye Donkor continues to be a fashion icon and a role model to many women around the world.

Her latest photos have only reaffirmed her status as a style queen, and fans can’t wait to see what she wears next.

Below are her posts on Instagram