A defeated NDC Parliamentary candidate in the Twifo Atti-Mokwaa Constituency in the Central Region, Samuel Ato Amoah, is blaming his defeat on the distribution of gas cylinder by his opponent, David Vondee to delegates on the day of the election.

The former Member of Parliament for the constituency who was seeking a comeback lost to the incumbent MP in their primary held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

NDC aspirant Twifo Atti Mokwa

Samuel Ato Amoah, speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, recounted how some delegates honestly told him they will vote for him until his contender started sharing gas cylinders among the delegates.

He claims if not for the cylinder, he would have emerged victorious at the just ended NDC parliamentary polls.

“Some delegates came to tell me after the election and told me, they wanted to vote for me but because my opponent gave them gas cylinders, they could not disappoint him.”

Mr Amoah added that he was disappointed to see a lawmaker doing that at election grounds trying to bribe voters to vote for him.

“If my opponent thinks he was competent enough, why will he share items to the electorate on Election Day to influence their votes.”

He stated again that, he wants the party and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to invite and question David Vondee because his action amounts to bribery.

Samuel Ato Asamoah when asked if he would also practice the habit of sharing gift for vote in future elections, responded that that “I don’t know why I should distribute gift to delegates for votes when I am the one to serve them.”