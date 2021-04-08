Ghanaian socialite and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has added a new expensive car to her list of possessions.

The new car acquired by Ms. Ankobiah happens to be a 2021 model of the Porsche 911 Carrera.

The lawyer cum entrepreneur took to social media to announce her new acquisition by sharing a photo of the car on Instagram.

The photo has her sitting on the blue-coloured supercar.

Wearing a t-shirt over a pair of jeans and a pair of red shoes, Ankobiah looked like the boss chick she is.

In her caption for the photo, the celebrity lawyer said she had just received the new car.

“Just received my 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera,” she said.

Meanwhile, The 2021 Porsche 911 has a $99,200 starting price, making it one of the most expensive vehicles in the already pricey luxury sports car class.

The price climbs to around $216,000 for the high-end 911 Turbo S cabriolet.