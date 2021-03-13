Popular Ghanaian actress and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has shared stunning photos on her social media and her fans are loving them.

The photos spotted Miss Ankobiah make bold fashion statement in a colourful yellow apparel.

In the photos sighted on her Instagram page, she matched her outfit with a black bag while another saw her with a yellow bag.

The actress, who never disappoints with her makeup and hair goals, had it all on point.

Posting the photos, she captioned: “Welcome to the bright side of life!! 💛💛💛.”

Fans and followers, who have chanced on the photos after her long break from social media, cannot help but shower her with compliments.