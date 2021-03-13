The Ghana Police Service has made changes among some regional commanders and members of the Management Board.

In a statement, the outfit noted some of the regional police commanders have been replaced or been moved to other duties.

The changes take immediate effect, the statement said.

Under the latest reshuffle, COP Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General for the Motor, Transport and Traffic Department.

DCOP K. Boapea Otchere has taken up the role of Director-General for the Information, Communication and Technology Department.

RELATED ARTICLE:

BREAKING NEWS: Police announce eleven major changes after public outcry

DCOP Owusu Donyinah is now the Director-General for Finance with DCOP Charles Domanban now the Oti Police Regional Commander.

Meanwhile, the former Director in charge of Operations at the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Dr Sayibu Gariba has taken over as the new Upper East Regional Police Commander.

He assumed office as head of the regional police command on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

DCOP Dr Gariba took over from DCOP Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku who went on retirement on March 5, 2021.