Ghanaian rapper EL has announced the release of his third studio album, ‘WAVs’ (West African Vibes) on March 19, 2021.

He took to his Instagram page to announce this to his followers, adding that, the new album is a collection of his life experiences for the past few years.

He concluded his post by saying: I’m so excited to share this with you , finally.

The 13-track album will include some of his recently released singles ‘Nobody Send You’, ‘Still Papping’ and ‘Baba Dey’.

Check out his post below: