A 17-year-old student and one unidentified man believed to hail from Wa have been shot and killed in a daylight highway robbery at Sekpa, a suburb of Bole District in the Savannah Region.

The Wa Senior High School finalist, Deborah Kwilantey, who was said to be returning to school from her parents at Dormaa in the Bono Region, was among other passengers when the robbery incident happened.

She died on the spot.

The unidentified person believed to be in his early 40s died at the hospital whiles receiving treatment.

Four others who sustained minor injuries were also rushed to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.

In narrating his ordeal, one of the victims, Kikyoto Ibrahim said, “we were coming from Techiman but the moment we entered Sekpa township, I was surprised to see many cars and the armed robbers were dressed in an all black attire while holding pistol and an AK47 assault rifle.

“They were shooting and shooting. So the bullet got a lady and she died in our car. We were lucky we sustained minor injuries but they have taken all our properties away,” he bemoaned.

Residents also say the daylight robbery incidents on the highway is becoming a source of worry and appealed to the Bole District Security Council (DISEC) to intervene.