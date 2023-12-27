The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana says he is confident of winning the upcoming 2024 elections.

The MP insists the election will be favorable to him, whether he campaigns or not.

Speaking on the AM Show, he discussed his plans to focus his resources on other constituencies in the hope of increasing the NDC’s representation in Parliament rather than in Bole –Bamboi.

He mentioned that, he does not feel the need to exert much effort to win the upcoming elections given his track record and the level of support he has in the constituency.

“I have a spokesperson called Omega. In my absence, Omega can take care of it. I don’t even want to involve my executives. I can push Omega on my younger brother, Raphael and Omega will handle him. I mean defeat him hands down.”

Yusif Sulemana revealed that anyone who has contested him in the past has been unsuccessful in defeating him which is part of the reasons he is confident he will win this upcoming elections.

“For instance, the current DCE contested me in 2016 and then lost woefully. And so, they had to reward her by giving her the DCE position. Then my good friend also contested me and also lost. He is the one that you said I beat by 14000 plus votes.”

The MP added that he had even sent a congratulatory message to his opponent, a gesture that suggests he is not concerned about the outcome of the NPP Primaries.

Mr. Sulemana stated that Bole-Bamboi is an NDC stronghold and that anyone from the NPP who tries to campaign there is unlikely to succeed.

He also expressed satisfaction that his opponent had decided to challenge him, indicating that he does not consider the NPP a threat.

“But as for this elections, I tell you, Raphael himself is aware that he cannot win. If he is able to get the 30% that the previous one got, then I will salute him. I don’t see him even getting 30%.”