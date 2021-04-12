Actress Sandra Ankobiah, few days after she signed off her 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera supercar, has got it registered at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

The celebrity took to social media to show off her customised plate which read: “SA-20-21” where the SA is the initials of her name.

MORE:

Few moments after receiving her latest blue car, Miss Ankobiah couldn’t conceal her excitement and took videos to share with her fans.

It captured her enjoying Kofi Jamar’s Ekorso song in the car during her visit to Porsche’s showroom in Accra.