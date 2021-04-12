The Ghana Chamber of Mines has begun the construction of a multi-purpose lecture theatre to support teaching and research at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, said the project was the first major project of the Chamber’s Tertiary Education Fund (TEF) to help create a more conducive ambiance for research and learning.

Speaking at the ceremony at Tarkwa, Mr Koney said the estimated cost of the project was $1.21 million and should be ready within two years.

The facility will be equipped with smart classroom facilities with modern equipment with all ICT and other e-learning tools and well-equipped offices for lecturers.

UMaT

He said UMaT remained an essential institution in the training of requisite human resources for the mining industry and other relevant sectors of the economy.

“The university’s contribution to the training of professionals and researchers in the minerals sector means that it continues to attract more and more young people who see engineering as a career path worthy to be charted,” he said.

The project

The project, Mr Koney said, came as a positive development, at a point where the university’s facilities had been stretched to their limits.

“It is for this reason that the Ghana Chamber of Mines set up the TEF in 2019 to improve the experience of teaching and learning in the university for the first five years of the fund,” he added.

Mr Koney assured member companies of the chamber, whose benevolence had made it possible for the realisation of the TEF, that the project would mark the beginning of a stronger partnership with UMaT.

“We are certain that the TEF would become the yardstick for setting up similar funds across universities in the country and the sub-region to give the needed support for the development of the needed human resource for national development.

Local content

Mr Koney also commended the management of the university for their contribution to the industry and that the chamber would continue to support in positioning UMaT as the centre for human capital development for mining.

He said to show the sector’s commitment to the local content, the chamber went through a rigorous process of selecting a wholly-owned Ghanaian company to execute the project.

Commendation

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Tertiary Education Fund, Stephen Ndede, said a key aspect of TEF’s mandate was to support faculty members and post-graduate students to undertake research pertinent to the mining industry.

“Processes are underway to ensure effective implementation of this programme. It is our expectation that the studies produced will be the basis for innovation and technological advancement in Ghana’s mining industry,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah, commended the chamber for its effort and that the facility would help the university greatly.

The ceremony was also attended by the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Eric Asubonteng, the management of the university, various faculties, as well as members of the TEF governing board.