Students of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa are feeling the brunt of the ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Management of the school has suspended the 2020/2021 second semester examination.

A statement, signed by the Registrar of UMaT, M. K. Okrah, said following the withdrawal of teaching and related activities by UTAG, the exam has been suspended indefinitely until further notice.

