Samuel Koku Anyidoho has made a bold statement on social media after posting a photo he took with Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Deputy General Secretary of the party met at the funeral of ace journalist, Kweku Baako’s mother, Madam Gloria Aba Addison.

Koku took to his Twitter page to share the photo which has generated mixed reactions.

Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho.

He, among other things, recounted their efforts in ensuring victory for the late Atta Mills in his presidential bid.

“Allotey Jacobs and I met this morning at the funeral service of the late mom of Kwaku Baako. Allotey Jacobs and I have known ourselves for decades and God knows the role we played to support the victory of Prez Atta-Mills,” he wrote.

