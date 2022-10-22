Quiz Mistress Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann has bemoaned the poor showing of girls’ schools in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

She says the repeated underwhelming performances from the exclusive girl schools in the Primetime annual competition geared at promoting interest in science and maths are worth investigating.

“We need to ask questions,” Prof. Kaufmann told JoyNews’ Maxwell Agbagba.

The lamentations of Prof. Kaufmann who is the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana follow the failure of all-girl schools to make it past the one-eighth stage in the ongoing 2022 edition of the NSMQ.

“None of them qualified for the quarterfinals,” the veteran quiz mistress bemoaned

Wesley Girls SHS who have been wielding the torch for girl schools in the competition were stopped in their tracks by heavyweights Mawuli School after an underwhelming performance.

Ola Girls SHS from Ho who toed Wey Gey Hey’s footsteps last year, unfortunately, followed them out of the 2022 competition as well after losing to Adventist SHS, Bantama.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS was also evicted at the one-eighth stage by Osei Kyeretwie SHS.

Aburi SHS failed to progress to the knockout stages after a poor run in the preliminary rounds.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinals are over and the semifinals begin on Saturday as the NSMQ looks to find its 2022 champion.