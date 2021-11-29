The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), which started in 1994, has seen 21 exciting editions with this year featuring Prempeh College, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School and Keta Senior High Technical School at the grand finale at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The contest has featured top three (3) female mistresses since its inception and you can check out their profiles below:



PROFESSOR MARIAN EWURAMA ADDY

Prof. Marian Ewurama Addy

The first quiz mistress was the late Prof. Marian Ewurama Addy, professor of Biochemistry at the University of Ghana, Legon. She was quiz-mistress from 1993-2000.



“When in 1993/94, during the planning of a televised quiz programme on Science, she was asked to be the Quiz Mistress, she could not say No,” she wrote in her memoirs.

“I was interested in females becoming scientists and this was an opportunity to invite the young ones to become scientists. I thought that this was a most effective way of being a role model,” she added. No doubt she steered the quiz in such a fine manner.

As a recognition of her contribution to promoting the study of Science and Mathematics amongst girls through the NSMQ, Prof. Addy was named the Marketing Woman of the year by the Chartered Institute of Marketing in 1995.

DR EUREKA EMEFA ADOMAKO

Dr Eureka Emefa Adomako, a botanist at the University of Ghana, Legon, took over as quiz-mistress from 2001 to 2005. Having been recommended by Prof. Addy. Dr Adomako was a fantastic quiz mistress who took charge of the programme until she had to leave for postgraduate studies.

Before leaving, just as Prof. Addy recommended her as quiz mistress, Dr Adomako recommended that Dr Kaufmann takes over as quiz mistress.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann

In 2006, Dr Kaufmann, the Head of the Biomedical Engineering Department, University of Ghana, Legon, took over as quiz mistress and keeps excelling in her role to date.

Over the past 10 years, she has succeeded in bringing her own style to the programme, occasionally injecting some humor into an otherwise formal programme.

As the chairperson of the moderation team, Dr Kaufmann is supported by a team of consultants made up of Prof. W.A. Asomaning, Dr Ebenezer Owusu, Dr Amos Kuditcher and Dr Douglas Adu-Gyamfi, all of the University of Ghana, Legon.