The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed displeasure about how the kingmakers are going about affairs in selecting a successor for the vacant Offinso stool in Asanteman.

Addressing the kingmakers at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, the Asantehene said the process used in the attempt to nominate a successor was not properly done.

Therefore, he asked the kingmakers to go back and start the process again.

He questioned why the kingmakers were circumventing the process, and cannot go straight to the point to indicate that their preference was K.K. Sarpong, probably because of his pedigree in society.

Rather, they were resorting to “lies”.

Speaking proverbially, the Asantehene said the kingmakers sat down and concluded their preference was K.K. Sarpong.

He indicated they could have been straightforward and said he [K.K. Sarpong] was their preference because of his pedigree instead of trying to link the circumstances to royalty.

This move, the Asantehene said was not working, yet the kingmakers were attempting to push it forward.

The Offinso stool is one of the prominent paramount stools and has one of vast land areas in Asanteman.

It became vacant upon the passing of Nana Wiafe Akenten III in 2021.