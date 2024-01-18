Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobbie has emphasized the importance of the Black Stars securing a favourable outcome against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The highly anticipated clash between these football giants is scheduled for Thursday night at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, with both teams eager for their first victory in the ongoing tournament.

In their respective opening matches, Egypt managed to salvage a point against Mozambique through a late penalty from Mohamed Salah, resulting in a 2-2 draw. On the other hand, Ghana faced defeat as Cape Verde secured a 2-1 win with a late goal.

Despite the prevailing skepticism among fans ahead of the encounter with the reigning champions, Opoku Bobbie remains optimistic about the Black Stars’ chances.

He expressed confidence in the strategic approach of the technical team led by Chris Hughton, emphasizing the need for a smart game plan to outmanoeuvre the formidable opponents.

Opoku Bobbie underscored the significance of progressing beyond the group stage, stating, “We cannot afford to drop out of the group stage of this tournament. No, we cannot.”

He also called on the players to recognize the responsibility they bear as representatives of the entire Ghanaian population, urging them to give their utmost effort on the field.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by Egypt, Opoku Bobbie urged fans to remain hopeful and supportive.

He said “I believe that the technical team has a strategy for every match, even though we are all aware that Egypt is a tough side when it comes to the AFCON. So let us hope and pray that the strategy works for us to get the maximum points and hope to qualify for the next stage.”

The Black Stars, looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing 2021 edition, where they exited the group stage for the first time in 16 years, could significantly improve their tournament prospects with a positive result against Egypt.

The team will conclude their group matches against the Mambas of Mozambique.

