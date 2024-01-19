Municipal Chief Executive of Atwima Nwabiagya South, Michael Awuku, says the local Assembly is committed to ensuring ongoing infrastructure development projects are completed before the 2024 elections.

He has inspected some developmental projects under construction in the area to appreciate progress of work, health and educational infrastructure.

The MCE assessed progress of work on a teachers’ bungalow at Toase, the Adankranya health center, Abuakwa senior high school toilet facility, and the construction of Atwima Agogo bridge.

Speaking to Adom News, the MCE said his firsthand information on the projects is imported to determine which projects needed more support in terms of resources to ensure completion.

Mr. Awuku refuted claims the construction of the Atwima Agogo bridge was financed by an individual.

According to him, the project was funded by the government through the Assembly Common Fund.

Resident engineer, Yaw Appiah, says the project should be completed before December.

Some road users on Atwima Agogo stretch expressed gratitude to the government for constructing the major bridge to ease their transportation needs.

